Man killed in sword attack in Katunayake

July 18, 2022   12:10 pm

A person has been hacked to death using swords in the Hinatiyana area at Mahagama in the Katunayake Police area.

The deceased has been identified as a 38-year-old three-wheeler driver who was a resident of Hinatiyana, Mahagama.

He had reportedly left his home last night (17), informing family members that he was going to obtain fuel for the three-wheeler from the filling station.

On his way to the fuel station, a group of persons who had arrived in another three-wheeler had attacked the victim with swords and had fled the area.

The person who was attacked with swords had later succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Negombo Hospital.

It has been revealed that the murder had taken place due to a personal dispute, and the Police say that the identity of the suspects who committed the murder has not been revealed so far.

Katunayake Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Petrol shipment expected to reach the island today

State of Emergency declared in Sri Lanka

Numerous programmes organised at Galle Face protest site last night

Parliament to convene tomorrow to accept nominations for presidency

Ceypetco and Lanka IOC reduce fuel prices

Website to register for 'National Fuel Pass' back online (English)

Ceypetco fuel prices reduced (English)

Sri Lanka's issues regarding hunger is partly self-made and partly due to external events  Ranil (English)

