Man killed in sword attack in Katunayake

A person has been hacked to death using swords in the Hinatiyana area at Mahagama in the Katunayake Police area.

The deceased has been identified as a 38-year-old three-wheeler driver who was a resident of Hinatiyana, Mahagama.

He had reportedly left his home last night (17), informing family members that he was going to obtain fuel for the three-wheeler from the filling station.

On his way to the fuel station, a group of persons who had arrived in another three-wheeler had attacked the victim with swords and had fled the area.

The person who was attacked with swords had later succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Negombo Hospital.

It has been revealed that the murder had taken place due to a personal dispute, and the Police say that the identity of the suspects who committed the murder has not been revealed so far.

Katunayake Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.