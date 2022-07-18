Bus operators prepared to revise fares in line with fuel prices

Sri Lanka’s private bus operators state that the benefit of the fuel price revision can be offered to the public by revising bus fares.

Bus fares and the three-wheeler fares had also been increased with the recent increases of fuel prices.

Ada Derana inquired from the two main bus operators’ associations regarding whether there will be a reduction of bus fares in view of the current situation and, the President of Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association, Gemunu Wijeratne replied that in addition to the fuel price reduction, if the government will also take necessary actions to accelerate the proper distribution of fuel for the private buses, that benefit can be given to the people.

Secretary of the All Ceylon Bus Owners’ Association, Anjana Priyanjith also expressed his opinion in this regard.

“Especially if the government reduces the price of diesel by 20 rupees, bus fares can definitely be decreased by 4% according to the national standard. We have definitely increased the bus fares every time the diesel price has increased by more than 4% several times. Accordingly, the fares have been raised 17 times and reduced three times.”

“Accordingly, the All Ceylon Private Bus Owners’ Association says very clearly that if the price of diesel is revised by 4% according to the national norms, we are definitely ready to revise the bus fares. To make it clear, it should be less or more than 4%.”



Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) have taken measures to reduce fuel prices.

Accordingly, CEYPETCO has lowered fuel prices with effect from 10 pm yesterday (17), and at the same time, LIOC has also taken steps to lower its fuel prices.

The companies stated that a liter of petrol (octane 92) has been reduced by 20 rupees and a liter of petrol (octane 95) has been reduced by 10 rupees.

Also, steps have been taken to reduce a liter of diesel by 20 rupees and a liter of super diesel by 10 rupees.