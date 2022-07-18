The Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa says that he cannot lie and promise that relief can be given to the people immediately, within the current economic bankruptcy the country is facing.

A special meeting between representatives of the citizen’s struggle protest movement and the opposition leader took place this morning (18) at the opposition leader’s office in Colombo.

During this week, the process of appointing the successor president of this country is ongoing while the members of citizen’s struggle informed their position to the opposition leader.

Speaking further, the opposition leader said that an interim government should be formed to achieve certain goals through a program.

Premadasa also said that although the activists had set dates for the interim governments, if the goals were not met within the relevant period, that government would also fail.

Sajith Premadasa further commented,

“We don’t have a big issue with this policy, and I would like to tell you that there is another matter in this. I can’t lie that the people will get relief at once during a time when the country is in economic bankruptcy. Basic human needs such as gas, fuel, fertiliser, milk powder, essential food will be provided properly. That is different. Actually, the entire country is bankrupt. Today the country has gone down to zero from the financial side. That is the true story. So, these things have to be done systematically. It is not because of the decisions taken by me, and us. Also, to achieve justice, people need to have financial strength.”

“But I strongly agree with you, human and economic administration and management should happen in this country. I am not a person who believes in the theory of strengthening the capitalist class that creates neoliberal capitalists. We expect a balanced economic management. This situation is very serious. We think that as a first step, we have to give a dollar stimulus to the gas, fertilizer, fuel and banking system. We have studied all these. The truth of the matter is that we need to get IMF support. We can’t go forward without it. They have their conditions. For example, market price formulas should be brought. Then surely people will confront difficulties. This is a very confusing situation. But we have the ability to manage this although with difficulties.”