Minister gives update on fuel shipments that reached Sri Lanka

Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera says that two diesel cargos are currently being unloaded in Colombo.

He said one more diesel cargo at the harbour is scheduled to be unloaded.

In a tweet, he said that one petrol cargo is currently undergoing the quality sampling and that it will begin discharging tomorrow (19).

The minister added that Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) will commence deliveries to the rural depots by trains and fuel trucks tomorrow.