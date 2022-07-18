Transport Minister directs to reduce bus fares

The Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardena has instructed the National Transport Commission (NTC) to reduce bus fares in proportion to the reduction in fuel prices.

Accordingly, the minister has directed the NTC to reduce the bus fares with effect from midnight tomorrow (July 19) while the revised fares will be announced tomorrow.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) had reduced fuel prices with effect from 10 pm yesterday (17).

CEYPETCO and LIOC announced that a liter of petrol (octane 92) has been reduced by Rs. 20 rupees and a liter of petrol (octane 95) has been reduced by Rs. 10.

The price of a liter of diesel was slashed by Rs. 20 and a liter of super diesel by Rs. 10.

Meanwhile the two major associations representing private bus operators in the country, the All Ceylon Bus Owners’ Association and Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association, have also expressed willingness to reduce bus fares by 4% in line with the revision of fuel prices.