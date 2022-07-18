Transport Minister directs to reduce bus fares

Transport Minister directs to reduce bus fares

July 18, 2022   06:24 pm

The Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardena has instructed the National Transport Commission (NTC) to reduce bus fares in proportion to the reduction in fuel prices.

Accordingly, the minister has directed the NTC to reduce the bus fares with effect from midnight tomorrow (July 19) while the revised fares will be announced tomorrow.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) had reduced fuel prices with effect from 10 pm yesterday (17).

CEYPETCO and LIOC announced that a liter of petrol (octane 92) has been reduced by Rs. 20 rupees and a liter of petrol (octane 95) has been reduced by Rs. 10.

The price of a liter of diesel was slashed by Rs. 20 and a liter of super diesel by Rs. 10.

Meanwhile the two major associations representing private bus operators in the country, the All Ceylon Bus Owners’ Association and Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association, have also expressed willingness to reduce bus fares by 4% in line with the revision of fuel prices. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Acting President says willing to seek UK assistance to probe Easter Sunday attacks

Acting President says willing to seek UK assistance to probe Easter Sunday attacks

Acting President says willing to seek UK assistance to probe Easter Sunday attacks

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

This is the path to obtain the fuel pass...

This is the path to obtain the fuel pass...

Suspect nabbed with 50 tear gas canisters stolen during protest at Polduwa Junction

Suspect nabbed with 50 tear gas canisters stolen during protest at Polduwa Junction

Farmers in Galamuna receive Urea fertiliser

Farmers in Galamuna receive Urea fertiliser

Hunger strike launched by protesters at 'No Deal Gama' continues

Hunger strike launched by protesters at 'No Deal Gama' continues

Some lawyers helped to resolve issues out of the frame - Attorney-at-Law U.R. de Silva

Some lawyers helped to resolve issues out of the frame - Attorney-at-Law U.R. de Silva