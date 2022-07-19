TISL calls on presidential hopefuls to publicly declare assets

The Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) has called on all presidential hopefuls to publicly declare their assets to the citizens of Sri Lanka and display a personal commitment to transparency.

Sri Lankans have delivered a clear message that they will no longer tolerate corrupt leaders, the anti-corruption watchdog pointed out in a statement.

“The current candidates who are long-serving members of the Sri Lankan Parliament need to take new steps to bolster the faith of the people in them.”

The TISL noted that a public declaration of assets would be one important step to demonstrate to the people their commitment to transparency and accountability.

It urged the presidential hopefuls to heed the call of the citizens for clean politics, be the change the country needs.

The TISL also noted that the Members of Parliament are not required to legally publicise their assets.