Sajith withdraws candidacy; SJB to support Dullas for Presidency

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has decided to support SLPP parliamentarian Dullas Alahapperuma’s candidacy for the Presidency.

Opposition Leader and SJB leader, Sajith Premadasa says he withdraws his candidacy for the position of President and that their alliance and opposition partners will work towards ensuring victory to MP Alahapperuma.

“For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of President.”



“SJB and our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making Dullas Alahapperuma

victorious,” he said in a tweet today.

Earlier today, the Leader of the Opposition had tweeted saying, “On my way to Parliament to take a crucial step. I want the people of Sri Lanka to know that I will take the correct decision at the appropriate time to protect my motherland’s national interest and the rights of all my fellow Sri Lankan people.”

The SJB leader had earlier announced that he intends to join the race for the presidency while his candidature had been unanimously adopted by the parliamentary groups of the the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Samagi Jana Sandhanaya.