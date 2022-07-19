The parliamentary procedure to elect a new president commenced today with the presenting of the nominations for the position.

The names of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, SLPP MP Dullas Alahapperuma and NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake were officially nominated for the presidency, after the parliamentary session commenced a short while ago.

MP Dullas Alahapperuma was nominated for the post by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa while it was seconded by Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris.

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s name was nominated for the presidency by Leader of the House and Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and it was seconded by Minister Manusha Nanayakkara.

National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s name was nominated for the post of President by MP Vijitha Herath and seconded by MP Harini Amarasuriya.

Accordingly, the parliamentary session was subsequently adjourned until 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (20), when MPs will vote to elect a new president, who will serve out the remainder of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s term until November 2024.