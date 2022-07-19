Bus fares reduced from midnight today

The bus fares will be reduced with effect from midnight today (July 19) in line with the recent fuel price reduction, the National Transport Commission says.

Accordingly, the minimum bus fare will move down to Rs. 38.00.

On July 17, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) reduced the fuel prices and Lanka IOC also slashed its prices to mirror the Ceypetco rates.

The price of a litre of Petrol (Octane 92) went down by Rs. 20 and Petrol (Octane 95) by Rs. 10 per litre. Meanwhile, Auto Diesel prices were reduced by Rs. 20 per litre and Super Diesel by Rs. 10 per litre.