Sri Lankan students in India asked to register for a census

July 19, 2022   12:40 pm

Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka in Chennai and the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Mumbai are planning to collect details of the Sri Lankan students who are currently studying in India, in order to update the relevant databases.

This would enable the Sri Lankan Missions/Posts to reach out to Sri Lankan students and provide assistance whenever necessary, the Sri Lankan High Commission in India said in a statement.

The Sri Lankan Missions/Posts in India accordingly request the Sri Lankan students to register themselves using the web links available at the High Commission of Sri Lanka, Consulate General in Mumbai, or the Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka in Chennai as per the state/union territory where they are currently studying or residing.

Registrations are available on the following websites:

Sri Lankan High Commission in New Delhi and Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Mumbai - https://www.slhcindia.org/

Registration for the Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka in Chennai - https://www.sldhcchennai.org/

