Independent MPs including Wimal, Gammanpila to back Dullas

July 19, 2022   02:55 pm

The Union of Independent Parties led by MPs Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila has decided to back SLPP MP Dullas Alahapperuma in the election in parliament to elect a new President tomorrow (July 20).

This was announced in a media briefing held in Colombo this afternoon.

A parliamentary vote is scheduled at 10.00 a.m. tomorrow to elect a Member of Parliament, who is qualified to be elected as the Head of State, to hold office for the unexpired period of the term of office of the President vacating office.

The names of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, MP Alahapperuma and NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake were officially nominated for the presidency at today’s parliamentary session.

MP Alahapperuma’s name was proposed by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and it was seconded by Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris.

Before the nominations were called this morning, the Opposition Leader withdrew his candidacy, announcing support for MP Alahapperuma in the vote.

Meanwhile, the names of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe and National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake were also nominated for the post of President. 

