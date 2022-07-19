Public transport to be prioritized in fuel distribution

July 19, 2022   03:39 pm

The Ministry of Highways has decided to provide fuel through Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus depots and selected filling stations for the buses in possession of route permits.

The decision was taken today (19) at a special discussion held at the ministry.

It was also decided to provide fuel through SLTB bus depots for the buses that are currently at other filling stations.

The Ministry of Power and Energy announced that in the future, a fuel quota for licensed and public transport buses will be provided through the transport regulatory agencies based on their operations.

Minister of Transport, Highways and Mass Media Bandula Gunawardena, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera as well as the ministerial officers and heads of affiliated institutions have participated in the discussion.

It has been discussed to prioritize public transport vehicles when resuming the fuel distribution process.

