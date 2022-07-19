Sajith, Dullas issue joint statement; vow to create new political culture

Presidential hopeful SLPP MP Dullas Alahapperuma said the main opposition and the ruling party united today upon a consensus, heeding the voice of the people who called for a change in this current political culture.

Issuing a joint statement with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa at the parliament complex earlier today (July 19), the parliamentarian vowed to uplift the lives of the people and to introduce a new political culture in the country.

He said the lawmakers, whom he referred to as the “islanders of the parliament island”, have failed to listen to the people’s demands.

Speaking further, MP Alahapperuma thanked Opposition Leader Premadasa for withdrawing candidacy to support him in the presidential race. “It is a sacrifice of gratitude,” he added.

He went on to note that there should not be a division of any sort in the parliament and that one political party or a leader cannot help the country ride out the crisis singlehandedly.

The parliamentarian invited the other presidential candidates to join them in this endeavour.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, speaking about his candidacy withdrawal, said the decision was taken to commit himself to win the democratic rights of the people, re-enacting the 19th constitutional amendment, and taking the country forward economically, socially and culturally.

“This sacrifice was made for the sake of the general public,” Premadasa noted.

A large majority of political parties have joined this union, the opposition leader pointed out, adding that the sole purpose of this decision is to protect and strengthen the country.