Schools to reopen on July 25

July 19, 2022   05:00 pm

Ministry of Education has decided to reopen all government and government-approved private schools closed on the 25th of July.

The Provincial Secretaries of Education, Provincial Directors of Education, Zonal Directors of Education, Deputy/Additional Directors of Education Divisions have been informed of the guidelines on resuming in-person lessons at schools.

In arriving at this decision, they have taken into account the difficulties in securing transport facilities due to the prevailing fuel crisis.

The schools were previously scheduled to reopen on the 21st of July.

