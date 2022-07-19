Restraining order issued against staging protests on parliament entry roads

Restraining order issued against staging protests on parliament entry roads

July 19, 2022   05:13 pm

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today issued a restraining order against 14 people from staging protests on the main access roads to the parliament from the Polduwa Junction.

Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thera are among those who are named in the restraining order.

The court order was issued after taking into account a request made by the Welikada Police today, citing that protests staged in the proximity of the parliament complex is a hindrance to the general public.

Accordingly, the court has issued this order to prevent protesting on the roads from Polduwa Junction to the main entrance of Parliament.

