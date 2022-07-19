Dates for fueling based on last digit of number plates revised

Dates for fueling based on last digit of number plates revised

July 19, 2022   05:16 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that fuel distribution dates based on the last digit of the vehicle number plate will be revised. 

Accordingly, the following changes will be affective island-wide from the 21st of July (Thursday):

0, 1, 2 - Tuesday & Saturday 
3, 4, 5 – Thursday & Sunday 
6, 7, 8, 9 - Monday, Wednesday & Friday

The minister added that the QR Code system will be tested at multiple locations in Colombo from July 21 to July 24.

He further said that around 2 million vehicles have been registered with the QR Code as of 4.00 p.m. today and that registrations will continue.  

He said the pilot project will be conducted in multiple locations in Colombo from the 21st July along with the last digit of the number plate for QR Quota. 

The QR Code program will be implemented island-wide from Monday ( July 25).

