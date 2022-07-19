Rambukkana shooting: Court to decide on issuing interim order on cops involved

Rambukkana shooting: Court to decide on issuing interim order on cops involved

July 19, 2022   06:48 pm

The Court of Appeal ordered today (19) that the decision on whether it will issue or not an interim order suspending the order given by the Kegalle Magistrate’s Court regarding the police officers involved in Rambukkana shooting incident will be announced on August 30.

Kegalle Magistrate’s Court had recently ordered the four police officers including the former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of Kegalle, K. B. Keerthirathna to be arrested and remanded in custody, over the said incident.

The order was passed by the Appeals Court bench consisting of Judges Sobitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola, after considering the writ petitions submitted by the police officers in question.

The bench has also directed the concerned parties to file any written submissions related to these petitions, before 05th of August.

When these petitions were considered today, Additional Solicitor General Vikum de Abrew, who appeared for the Attorney General, presented submissions before the court and urged the court to reject this request.

On 19th April a group of protestors gathered near a filling station in Rambukkana in the Kegalle District had continued to protest for two days, demanding fuel to be supplied at old prices. As a tense situation had ensued, the police had fired tear gas and later, as the situation escalated, they had used firearms to disperse the crowd resulting in the death of one person death and injuries to several protestors.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.07.19

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.07.19

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.07.19

Dates for fueling based on last digit of number plates revised

Dates for fueling based on last digit of number plates revised

Sri Lanka's Parliament to elect new President tomorrow

Sri Lanka's Parliament to elect new President tomorrow

Political parties and independent MPs reveal who they will support in vote

Political parties and independent MPs reveal who they will support in vote

Support whoever is elected President tomorrow - Ven. Gantune Assaji Anu Nayaka Thero

Support whoever is elected President tomorrow - Ven. Gantune Assaji Anu Nayaka Thero

Protesters vow not to impede parliamentary process tomorrow

Protesters vow not to impede parliamentary process tomorrow

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana