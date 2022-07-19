SLFP to support Dullas in presidential race

The Central Committee of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to back presidential hopeful SLPP MP Dullas Alahapperuma in the parliamentary vote tomorrow (July 20), party’s general secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara says.

A parliamentary vote is scheduled at 10.00 a.m. tomorrow to elect a Member of Parliament, who is qualified to be elected as the Head of State, to hold office for the unexpired period of the term of office of the President vacating office.

The names of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, MP Dullas Alahapperuma and NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake were officially nominated for the presidency at today’s parliamentary session.

MP Alahapperuma’s name was proposed by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and it was seconded by Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris.

Before the nominations were called this morning, the Opposition Leader withdrew his candidacy, declaring support for MP Alahapperuma in the vote.

Meanwhile, Union of Independent Parties led by MPs Wimal Weerawansa, Udaya Gammanpila and Vasudeva Nanayakkara, the Tamil Progressive Alliance led by Mano Ganesan have also decided to back MP Alahapperuma in the vote tomorrow.