Until the national fuel pass is implemented, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has decided to dispense limited volumes of fuel from Ceypetco filling stations to vehicles starting from July 21, based on the last digit of the vehicle number plate.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Ceypetco filling stations will only pump fuel worth Rs. 1,500 for motorcycles at a single time.

For three-wheelers, the limit has been set at Rs. 2,000 worth of fuel.

The maximum amount of fuel allowed to be dispensed to other vehicles stands at Rs. 7,000.

The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara, held earlier today to discuss the resumption of fuel distribution from July 21.

It was decided that the dates for fuel distribution based on the last digit of the vehicle number plate will be as follows:

Number plates ending with 0, 1, 2 - Tuesday & Saturday

Number plates ending with 3, 4, 5 - Thursday & Sunday

Number plates ending with 6, 7, 8, 9 - Monday, Wednesday & Friday

Further, the officials also agreed to test the National Fuel Pass system as a three-day pilot project at selected filling stations in Colombo District from the 21st July to dispense a weekly quota of fuel according to the last digit of the number plate using QR codes.

This program will be implemented island-wide from Monday (July 25).

Thereby, technological assistance pertaining to the National Fuel Pass system will be provided to filling station employees and the general public, through the members of security forces, the National Youth Corps and the National Youth Services Council.

Meanwhile, it was decided to dispense fuel to vehicles according to the number plate’s last digit and remove the other vehicles parked in queues.