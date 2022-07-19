TNA and six SLPP MPs pledge support for Dullas

MP M.A. Sumanthiran says the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) will also back presidential hopeful Dullas Alahapperuma in the parliamentary vote tomorrow (July 20).

Meanwhile, 06 parliamentarians of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLPP) including MP Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, who are sitting independently in the parliament, have decided to support Alahapperuma.

Further, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), the Union of Independent Parties led by MPs Wimal Weerawansa, Udaya Gammanpila and Vasudeva Nanayakkara and MP Mano Ganesan-led Tamil Progressive Alliance also pledged support for Alahapperuma earlier today.

He will face off Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe and NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the parliamentary vote for the office of President, which was left vacant by the stepping down of Gotabaya Rajapaksa last week.