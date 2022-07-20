Suspended postal services to three countries resume

Suspended postal services to three countries resume

July 19, 2022   11:48 pm

Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyarathne says that the acceptance of postal goods for four countries, which was suspended last week, has now been resumed.

The Postal Department announced on the 16th of July that it had suspended the acceptance of postal goods for four countries due to the restriction of flights to Sri Lanka.

However, the Sri Lanka Postal Department says that the operations have now resumed.

Accordingly, postal goods to the United States, the Netherlands and Israel will be accepted hereafter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dates for fueling based on last digit of number plates revised (English)

Dates for fueling based on last digit of number plates revised (English)

Dates for fueling based on last digit of number plates revised (English)

Nominations presented to elect Sri Lanka's new President (English)

Nominations presented to elect Sri Lanka's new President (English)

Sajith, Dullas issue joint statement; vow to create new political culture (English)

Sajith, Dullas issue joint statement; vow to create new political culture (English)

Political parties and independent MPs reveal who they will support in vote (English)

Political parties and independent MPs reveal who they will support in vote (English)

Supreme Court rejects petition challenging Ranil's appointment as MP (English)

Supreme Court rejects petition challenging Ranil's appointment as MP (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.07.19

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.07.19

Dates for fueling based on last digit of number plates revised

Dates for fueling based on last digit of number plates revised

Sri Lanka's Parliament to elect new President tomorrow

Sri Lanka's Parliament to elect new President tomorrow