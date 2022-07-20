Suspended postal services to three countries resume

Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyarathne says that the acceptance of postal goods for four countries, which was suspended last week, has now been resumed.

The Postal Department announced on the 16th of July that it had suspended the acceptance of postal goods for four countries due to the restriction of flights to Sri Lanka.

However, the Sri Lanka Postal Department says that the operations have now resumed.

Accordingly, postal goods to the United States, the Netherlands and Israel will be accepted hereafter.