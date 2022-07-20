Harin says a section of SJB, TNA and SLFP MPs will vote for Ranil

Minister Harin Fernando says that a section of SJB, TNA and SLFP parliamentarians will vote in favour of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe in today’s vote to elect a new President in the Parliament.

The Tourism Minister says that despite the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) having decided to vote for Dullas Alahapperuma, several MPs from these parties will vote for Ranil Wickremesinghe.

However, SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara says that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will vote for MP Dullas Alahapperuma for the presidency as decided yesterday.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) also officially announced yesterday that they would be supporting presidential candidate Dullas Alahapperuma.