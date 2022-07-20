CWC to support Ranils bid for presidency

CWC to support Ranils bid for presidency

July 20, 2022   07:25 am

The Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC), after much deliberation, has decided to support Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his bid for presidency, says MP Jeevan Thondaman.

“We also wish Dullas Alahapperuma and Anura Kumara Dissanayake the best,” he said in a tweet. 

The Ceylon Workers’ Congress had convened a virtual meeting yesterday to decide on who to vote for at the election in parliament to select a new President. 

Thondaman said that as the party’s General Secretary, he had requested the CWC Executive Committee to allow the participation of professionals from the upcountry to share their unbiased views as well.

