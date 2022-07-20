SJB will vote for Dullas as decided - General Secretary

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will vote for MP Dullas Alahapperuma in the parliamentary vote for presidency as decided yesterday, says SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

His comments come after Minister and SJB MP Harin Fernando had claimed that a section of SJB, TNA and SLFP parliamentarians will vote in favour of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe in today’s vote, despite their parties deciding to support Mr. Alahapperuma.

Opposition Leader and SJB leader, Sajith Premadasa yesterday withdrew his candidacy for the position of President and declared that their alliance and opposition partners will work towards ensuring victory to SLPP MP Dullas Alahapperuma.