Vigneswaran to back Ranil for presidency

MP C.V. Vigenswaran, former chief minister of the Northern Province, has pledged support for Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the parliamentary vote to elect a new President today (July 20).

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC), after much deliberation, also decided to vote in favour of the caretaker president.

In addition, a section of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) parliamentarians have also declared support for Wickremesinghe for the office of President, despite their party’s decision to vote in favour of MP Dullas Alahapperuma.