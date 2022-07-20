LIVE: Parliamentary vote to elect new President

The parliament is meeting at 10.00 a.m. today (July 20) to elect a new Head of State in a three-way contest.

Accordingly, Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, SLPP MP Dullas Alahapperuma and NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, whose names were proposed yesterday when the nominations were called in the parliament, will face off in the vote.



Watch the live broadcast of today’s parliamentary proceedings below: