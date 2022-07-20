LIVE: Parliamentary vote to elect new President

LIVE: Parliamentary vote to elect new President

July 20, 2022   09:52 am

The parliament is meeting at 10.00 a.m. today (July 20) to elect a new Head of State in a three-way contest.

Accordingly, Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, SLPP MP Dullas Alahapperuma and NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, whose names were proposed yesterday when the nominations were called in the parliament, will face off in the vote.


Watch the live broadcast of today’s parliamentary proceedings below:

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ceypetco filling stations to resume fuel distribution from tomorrow

Ceypetco filling stations to resume fuel distribution from tomorrow

Ceypetco filling stations to resume fuel distribution from tomorrow

Sri Lanka's main political parties divided between Ranil and Dullas

Sri Lanka's main political parties divided between Ranil and Dullas

Sri Lanka's Parliament to vote for new president today

Sri Lanka's Parliament to vote for new president today

Dates for fueling based on last digit of number plates revised (English)

Dates for fueling based on last digit of number plates revised (English)

Nominations presented to elect Sri Lanka's new President (English)

Nominations presented to elect Sri Lanka's new President (English)

Sajith, Dullas issue joint statement; vow to create new political culture (English)

Sajith, Dullas issue joint statement; vow to create new political culture (English)

Political parties and independent MPs reveal who they will support in vote (English)

Political parties and independent MPs reveal who they will support in vote (English)

Supreme Court rejects petition challenging Ranil's appointment as MP (English)

Supreme Court rejects petition challenging Ranil's appointment as MP (English)