In-person learning at schools limited to three days a week

July 20, 2022   11:58 am

The Ministry of Education says that schools will reopen on July 25 (Monday), as announced earlier, and that in-person learning in schools will be limited to three days a week, until further notice.

Accordingly, school will be held during normal school hours only on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from July 25 until further notice.

Meanwhile on Wednesday and Friday, when schools are not held, students should be given learning activities to be done from home or teaching should be carried out online. 

This has been instructed in a circular issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, M.N. Ranasinghe, to all provincial education secretaries, provincial education directors, zonal education directors, divisional deputy/assistant education directors and schools principals.  

They have been instructed on maintaining the daily administrative affairs and academic activities uninterrupted as normal for the 2022 school year. 

It further states that the first term of the 2022 school year will be extended until September 07, 2022 while the durations of the second and third schools terms will be notified later. 

 

