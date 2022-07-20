Rebuilding country should be the primary task  Dullas

MP Dullas Alahapperuma, who was defeated in the parliamentary vote to elect a new Head of State, says he decided to vie for the presidency to end the deep-rooted corrupt political culture in the country.

Addressing the parliament following the election, the 63-year-old said this political culture has paved way for constitutional amendments that prioritized personal and political party agendas instead of a national agenda and betrayed the people’s sovereignty.

MP Alahapperuma, expressing his gratitude to those who did and did not support him, termed this defeat as an “encouraging guidance”.

Speaking further of his intention to contest the presidential race, the parliamentarian said he only wished to establish a “practical consensual government” for the first time in the country’s history.

He also recalled Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa’s candidacy withdrawal to nominate him for the election. He also thanked SLPP chairman, Prof. G.L. Peiris who seconded the nomination.

Setting aside the racial and religious divide, the political parties united to support him in the election, Alahapperuma pointed out.

In his address, MP Alahapperuma also congratulated President-elect Ranil Wickremesinghe for being elected to the office of President, and the Members of Parliament for casting their votes.

He stressed that, at the moment, overcoming the crisis situation in the country should be the first and foremost task of the parliamentary members.

At a time, when a “rotten” political culture is in existence, the MPs are responsible for rebuilding the public trust in the country’s political system, MP Alahapperuma emphasized.