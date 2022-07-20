People barred from assembling near Bandaranaike statue at Galle Face

People barred from assembling near Bandaranaike statue at Galle Face

July 20, 2022   02:23 pm

Colombo Fort Magistrate today (July 20) issued a court order barring people from assembling around a 50-metre radius distance of the statue of late PM S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike at the Galle Face Green.

The order was issued after taking into account a request made by the Colombo Fort Police.

The police presented submissions to the, citing reports of impending damages to the statue by those who are engaged in protests there.

Accordingly, Magistrate Thilina Gamage decided to issue an order prohibiting anyone from gathering around a 50-metre radius distance of the statue.

