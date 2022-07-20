Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage today (20) ordered the 04 suspects who were involved in the torching of the newly-elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence to be remanded in custody.

When the complaint was called today, the Criminal Investigation Department, which is conducting further investigations regarding the incident, submitted a report to the court, containing the progress of the investigations.

After taking the report into consideration, the magistrate ordered the suspects to be referred to an identification parade.

But the magistrate announced that the parade could not be held today due to lack of sufficient time and ordered it to be held on the 27th.

Until then, the magistrate ordered the 04 suspects to be remanded until the 27th.

The attorneys who appeared for the defense made a request before the court, pointing out that the main suspects involved in this incident are still at large and they have not been arrested so far.

The officials of the Criminal Investigation Department, commenting on the matters raised by the defense lawyers, stated that one Ivan Perera, who is wanted for questioning regarding the incident, has now left the country and steps have been taken to inform the airport authorities about him.

There, the magistrate stated that he has already issued orders to the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the incident by obtaining footage from CCTV and television channels.

During a protest staged outside the Acting President’s private residence on 09th July, a group of people stormed the premises and later set fire to the establishment which was replete with a rare collection of books and old Buddha statues, most of which Ranil Wickremesinghe had inherited.

Meanwhile, several media persons on duty were also brutally attacked by the STF officers at the scene.

Mishbak Sattar, the attorney, who appeared for the aggrieved party, stated before the court that the books in the burnt house were of national value.

He emphasized the need for an independent investigation into this incident.

After considering all the facts, the magistrate ordered the case to be called on the 27th.