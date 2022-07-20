India rejects baseless reports on attempts to influence elections

Media reports about efforts at political level from India to influence political leaders in Sri Lanka regarding the parliamentary vote to appoint a new President for the island nation are “baseless” and “purely speculative”, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said earlier today.

In a statement, the high commission categorically denied the media reports, which it termed “completely false.”

They are clearly a figment of someone’s imagination, the statement read further.

Further, the high commission reiterated India’s support for the realization of aspirations of Sri Lankans, in accordance with democratic means and values, established institutions as well as constitutional provisions.

India does not interfere in the internal affairs and democratic processes of another country, the high commission stressed further.