President-elect Ranil arrives at parliament

President-elect Ranil arrives at parliament

July 21, 2022   09:58 am

President-elect Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the parliamentary complex a short while ago to take oaths as the new Head of State of Sri Lanka.

He will be sworn in before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

Sri Lanka’s 225-member parliament voted Wickremesinghe in as the new Head of State with a total of 134 votes cast in his favour. Meanwhile, his main opponent SLPP’s dissident MP Dullas Alahapperuma was polled second with 82 votes. NPP leader MP Anura Kumara Dissanayaka secured only 03 votes.

Two parliamentary members had abstained from voting while four of the 223 votes cast by the members were meanwhile found invalid.

Following the parliamentary vote yesterday, Wickremesinghe requested Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to allow him take oaths as the President within the parliament premises.

Wickremesinghe was appointed the caretaker president of Sri Lanka, after Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down after he fled the country on a military plane to the Maldives and then took a commercial flight to Singapore.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Swearing-in of the new President of Sri Lanka

Swearing-in of the new President of Sri Lanka

Swearing-in of the new President of Sri Lanka

President-elect Ranil Wickremesinghe to take oath today

President-elect Ranil Wickremesinghe to take oath today

Ceypetco filling stations to dispense fuel based on last digit of number plate

Ceypetco filling stations to dispense fuel based on last digit of number plate

Music show staged near presidential secretariat

Music show staged near presidential secretariat

Presidential vote gets underway in parliament (English)

Presidential vote gets underway in parliament (English)

Govt and opposition MPs express views on new President elected by Parliament (English)

Govt and opposition MPs express views on new President elected by Parliament (English)

IMF hopes to complete Sri Lanka aid talks 'as quickly as possible' (English)

IMF hopes to complete Sri Lanka aid talks 'as quickly as possible' (English)

The political journey of Sri Lanka's 8th Executive President Ranil Wickremesinghe... (English)

The political journey of Sri Lanka's 8th Executive President Ranil Wickremesinghe... (English)