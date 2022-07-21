Dhammika Perera to step down from parliamentary seat?

Business tycoon Dhammika Perera has decided to step down from his parliamentary seat, Ada Derana learns.

Perera was sworn in as a Member of Parliament on the 22nd of June, to fill the National List parliamentary seat left vacant by the resignation of former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Two days later, he took oaths as the Minister of Investment Promotion before then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

However, on the 10th of July, Perera vacated his ministerial portfolio, amidst growing anti-government protests in the country.

In his resignation letter, the business magnate had said that he accepted the minister post taking into consideration the current economic situation and the great love he has for the country.