Dhammika Perera to step down from parliamentary seat?

Dhammika Perera to step down from parliamentary seat?

July 21, 2022   01:59 pm

Business tycoon Dhammika Perera has decided to step down from his parliamentary seat, Ada Derana learns.

Perera was sworn in as a Member of Parliament on the 22nd of June, to fill the National List parliamentary seat left vacant by the resignation of former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Two days later, he took oaths as the Minister of Investment Promotion before then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

However, on the 10th of July, Perera vacated his ministerial portfolio, amidst growing anti-government protests in the country.

In his resignation letter, the business magnate had said that he accepted the minister post taking into consideration the current economic situation and the great love he has for the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ceypetco resumes fuel distribution

Ceypetco resumes fuel distribution

Ceypetco resumes fuel distribution

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka's 8th Executive President

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka's 8th Executive President

Views expressed on newly-elected President

Views expressed on newly-elected President

Nimal Siripala calls for probe into bribery allegations levelled against him

Nimal Siripala calls for probe into bribery allegations levelled against him

Sri Lanka's growth forecast to contract by 7.6% in 2022

Sri Lanka's growth forecast to contract by 7.6% in 2022

Red Cross removes aid station at Galle Face protest site

Red Cross removes aid station at Galle Face protest site

Swearing-in of the new President of Sri Lanka

Swearing-in of the new President of Sri Lanka

President-elect Ranil Wickremesinghe to take oath today

President-elect Ranil Wickremesinghe to take oath today