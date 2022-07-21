Protesters decide to vacate No Deal Gama protest site

The demonstrators at ‘No Deal Gama’ located outside the Temple Trees in Kollupitiya have decided to vacate the protest site.

The protest site came to being after the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site at the Galle Face Green, which was established to urge former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to vacate the presidency, gained momentum earlier this year.

The demonstrators later staged a new protest site called MynahGoGama’ outside the Temple Trees in May to urge then-Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to step down. The area was vacated after Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on May 09 following the nationwide unrest that day.

Subsequently, a new protest site named ‘No Deal Gama’ popped up outside the Temple Trees after now-President Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed the Prime Minister to fill the portfolio vacated by Mahinda Rajapaksa.