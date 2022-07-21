The Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake has informed Chairman of the Election Commission Nimal G. Punchihewa in writing that a vacancy has emerged after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the President of Sri Lanka.

President Wickremesinghe took oaths before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the parliamentary complex this morning.

President Wickremesinghe has informed in writing that since he assumed duties as the Head of State, the resignation will be effective from today (July 21), the Secretary-General added.

“Accordingly, this was informed in terms of Section 64 (5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981, as amended by the Elections (Special Provisions) Act, No. 35 of 1988, that a vacancy has occurred in the membership of the Ninth Parliament in terms of the Article 66 (C) of the Constitution,” the Secretary-General said further in his letter to the election chief.