New Cabinet of Ministers to be sworn in tomorrow

July 21, 2022   05:49 pm

A new Cabinet of Ministers will be sworn in tomorrow (July 22) at the Prime Minister’s Office in Kollupitiya.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to commence at 9.00 a.m.

Newly-elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was voted in by Sri Lanka’s parliament to the office of President vacated by his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa, took oaths this morning at the parliament complex.

Accordingly, a new Cabinet of Ministers will be formed under administration of President Wickremesinghe.

