President visits Defence Headquarters Complex

Newly-appointed President Ranil Wickremesinghe, following the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament complex earlier today (July 21), has visited the Defence Ministry situated at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte.

Upon his arrival, the President was received by Defense Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne.

This is Wickremesinghe’s maiden visit to a came to a public institution after taking oath as the 8th Executive President of the country this morning.

During the visit, he met with the country’s defence top brass for a brief discussion.

Minister Tiran Alles, the Attorney General, Secretary to the President, Chief of Defence Staff, Commanders of the Tri-Forces, Inspector-General of Police, Chief of National Intelligence, Director of the State Intelligence Service and Senior Ministry Officials were also present at the occasion.