President visits Defence Headquarters Complex

President visits Defence Headquarters Complex

July 21, 2022   07:26 pm

Newly-appointed President Ranil Wickremesinghe, following the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament complex earlier today (July 21), has visited the Defence Ministry situated at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte.

Upon his arrival, the President was received by Defense Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne.

This is Wickremesinghe’s maiden visit to a came to a public institution after taking oath as the 8th Executive President of the country this morning.

During the visit, he met with the country’s defence top brass for a brief discussion.

Minister Tiran Alles, the Attorney General, Secretary to the President, Chief of Defence Staff, Commanders of the Tri-Forces, Inspector-General of Police, Chief of National Intelligence, Director of the State Intelligence Service and Senior Ministry Officials were also present at the occasion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New President Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in

New President Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in

New President Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.21

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.21

Situation at filling stations...

Situation at filling stations...

Sri Lanka made 'dumb bets' on Chinese investment: CIA chief

Sri Lanka made 'dumb bets' on Chinese investment: CIA chief

Increased train fares effective from midnight tomorrow

Increased train fares effective from midnight tomorrow

Protesters decide to vacate 'No Deal Gama'protest site

Protesters decide to vacate 'No Deal Gama'protest site

Dhammika Perera to step down from parliamentary seat?

Dhammika Perera to step down from parliamentary seat?

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm