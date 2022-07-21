33 held as navy thwarts another illegal migration attempt

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 33 individuals, suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to a foreign country via sea, during a search operation carried out in seas off Negombo on Thursday (21).

The apprehension was made by the Fast Attack Craft P-435 of 4th Fast Attack Flotilla in the Western Naval Command, after intercepting a suspicious local fishing trawler in seas off Negombo this morning.

The group of 33 individuals, who were suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to a foreign country by the trawler, includes 19 males including 04 crew members of the trawler, 09 females and 05 children.

The Navy has also taken into custody the local multi-day fishing trawler used for this illegal sea voyage.

Those who were held, including individuals from 18 to 65 years of age, were identified as residents of Chilaw, Marawila, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Ampara areas.

They will be handed over to the Colombo Harbour Police for onward legal action, the navy said.

Sri Lanka Navy urges the public to refrain from risking their lives by engaging in perilous sea voyages and be victims before the law.