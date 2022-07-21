Election Commission informed of vacancy of MP seat

The Secretary General of Parliament has informed the Chairman of the Election Commission in writing regarding the vacant seat of a Member of Parliament given the election of Ranil Wickremesinghe to the office of President.

The Secretary General of Parliament, Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake has informed the Chairman of the Election Commission in writing that a vacancy has risen due to the swearing in of the Member of Parliament Ranil Wickremesinghe as the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

The Secretary General has also mentioned that Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed him in writing that since he assumed duties as the President of the country, the resignation will be effective from today, the 21st of July 2022.

Accordingly, this was informed in terms of Section 64 (5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981, as amended by the Elections (Special Provisions) Act, No. 35 of 1988, that a vacancy has occurred in the membership of the Ninth Parliament in terms of the Article 66 (C) of the Constitution.