Tense situation ensues as troops sweep into Galle Face protest site

Teste situation was reported last night (July 21) as the armed forces stormed the protest site at the Galle Face Green to clear the Presidential Secretariat and its main entrance of demonstrators.

The pre-dawn raid was jointly launched by the Army, the Police and the Special Task Force (STF).

Reportedly, the troops have also dismantled the tents erected in front of the Presidential Secretariat.

As the troops swept into the Galle Face protest site, the protesters were asked to vacate the entrance to the Presidential Secretariat. The security forces warned to arrest the protesters under provisions of emergency laws if they clash with the troops.

However, tensions escalated as the troops removed the protesters from the premises, and nine people were placed under arrest by the police. According to reports, two of them have sustained injuries.

The security forces have now taken over the entrance and area surrounding the Presidential Secretariat.

The military raid at the Galle Face protest site came less than 24 hours after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new Head of State.