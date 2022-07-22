Special gazette issued calling in tri-forces to maintain public order

July 22, 2022   08:03 am

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe calling in the tri-forces to maintain public order island-wide.

The communiqué was published yesterday (July 21) in terms of Section 12 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40).

Meanwhile, the military, the police and the Special Task Force had raided the protest site at Galle Face Green last night, clearing the Presidential Secretariat’s entrance of protesters.

A tense situation ensued as the troops stormed the premises and dismantled the tents erected by the protesters. Nine people who were arrested by the police have reportedly sustained injuries.

