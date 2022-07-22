Use of armed forces to supress civilian protests despicable - BASL

Use of armed forces to supress civilian protests despicable - BASL

July 22, 2022   08:53 am

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has “strongly and unreservedly” condemned the use of force and violence last night by the authorities in attacking protestors at Galle Face in the vicinity of the Presidential Secretariat.

The remarks came after the Army, the Police and the Special Task Force (STF) stormed the Galle Face protest site last night without prior notice to clear the protesters of the Presidential Secretariat premises.

It is apparent that hundreds of military personnel and police had blocked the access roads to Galle Face and prevented the public from entering the area, BASL president Saliya Pieris, PC said in a statement.

Attorneys-at-Law who tried to enter the area have been prevented from doing so by forces personnel, he added.

The BASL says it is informed that at least two lawyers who sought to intervene in their professional capacity were assaulted by the troops. “Video footage also shows unarmed civilians being assaulted by the security forces.”

The BASL also noted that it is aware that there have been several persons arrested by the armed forces, including at least one lawyer and several journalists. 

The BASL accordingly called for an immediate halt to the “unjustified and disproportionate actions” of the armed forces targeting civilians. 

The BASL urged President Ranil Wickremesinghe to ensure that he and his government respect the Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights of the people. 

“The use of the armed forces to supress civilian protests on the very first day in office of the new President is despicable and will have serious consequences on our country’s social, economic and political stability.”

The association called for an immediate inquiry into the incidents and for disciplinary action against all persons involved. “All those involved including those who gave orders on the same must be held accountable,” the statement read further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister sworn in

LIVE🔴Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister sworn in

LIVE🔴Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister sworn in

Latest situation at Galle Face protest site

Latest situation at Galle Face protest site

Who will receive fuel today?

Who will receive fuel today?

Sri Lanka made 'dumb bets' on Chinese investment: CIA chief (English)

Sri Lanka made 'dumb bets' on Chinese investment: CIA chief (English)

Sri Lanka's growth forecast to contract by 7.6% in 2022 (English)

Sri Lanka's growth forecast to contract by 7.6% in 2022 (English)

Increased train fares effective from midnight tomorrow (English)

Increased train fares effective from midnight tomorrow (English)

Ceypetco resumes fuel distribution (English)

Ceypetco resumes fuel distribution (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new Sri Lanka President (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new Sri Lanka President (English)