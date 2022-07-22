Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as new Prime Minister

Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as new Prime Minister

July 22, 2022   10:21 am

Member of Parliament Dinesh Gunawardena has taken oaths as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

He took oaths before President Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning (July 22).

Gunawardena embarked on active politics in late 1970s and entered the parliament in 1983 representing the Maharagama electoral district.

He has held cabinet ministerial portfolios under various governments.

Gunawardena has also served as the chairperson of three Parliament Select Committees to identify electoral reforms and as the Leader of the House and the Chief Government Whip in the Sri Lankan parliament.

He was born in 1949 to leftist politician Philip Gunawardena who was fondly known as ‘the Lion of Boralugoda’ and Kusumasiri Gunawardena.

Gunawardena has been leading the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna since 1973, following the demise of his father, the founder of the party.

He received his school education at Royal College in Colombo and later studied at the Netherlands School of Business, graduating with a diploma in business administration and management. He later enrolled at the University of Oregon to study international business.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister sworn in

LIVE🔴Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister sworn in

LIVE🔴Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister sworn in

Latest situation at Galle Face protest site

Latest situation at Galle Face protest site

Who will receive fuel today?

Who will receive fuel today?

Sri Lanka made 'dumb bets' on Chinese investment: CIA chief (English)

Sri Lanka made 'dumb bets' on Chinese investment: CIA chief (English)

Sri Lanka's growth forecast to contract by 7.6% in 2022 (English)

Sri Lanka's growth forecast to contract by 7.6% in 2022 (English)

Increased train fares effective from midnight tomorrow (English)

Increased train fares effective from midnight tomorrow (English)

Ceypetco resumes fuel distribution (English)

Ceypetco resumes fuel distribution (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new Sri Lanka President (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as new Sri Lanka President (English)