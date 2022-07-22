New Cabinet of Ministers sworn in

July 22, 2022   01:08 pm

 

The swearing-in of the new Cabinet of Ministers of the interim government under President Ranil Wickremesinghe is took place at the Temple Trees.

The ceremony comes after MP Dinesh Gunawardena took oaths as the new Prime Minister this morning.

President Wickremesinghe has decided to continue the interim government with the cabinet ministers of his predecessor who stepped down last week. Accordingly, the ministers have been assigned the portfolios they were serving in prior to the resignation of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

However, Ali Sabry, PC who was the Justice Minister and Finance Minister under Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s administration, has been given the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This ministerial portfolio was previously under the purview of Prof. G.L. Peiris.


The Cabinet of Ministers of the new interim government is as follows:

1. PM Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government

2. Douglas Devananda – Minister of Fisheries

3. Susil Premajayantha – Minister of Education

4. Bandula Gunawardena – Minister of Transport, Highways & Mass Media

5. Keheliya Rambukwella – Minister of Health & Water Supply

6. Mahinda Amaraweera – Minister of Agriculture, Forest Resources & Wildlife

7. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms

8. Harin Fernando – Minister of Tourism & Lands

9. Ramesh Pathirana – Minister of Industries & Plantation Industries

10. Prasanna Ranatunga – Minister of Urban Development

11. Ali Sabry, PC – Minister of Foreign Affairs

12. Vidura Wickramanayake – Minister of Buddhashasana, Religious Affairs & Cultural Affairs 

13. Kanchana Wijesekara – Minister of Power & Energy

14. Ahamed Nazeer – Minister of Environment

15. Roshan Ranasinghe – Minister of Sports, Youth & Irrigation

16. Manusha Nanayakkara – Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment

17. Tiran Alles – Minister of Public Security

18. Nalin Fernando – Minister of Trade, Commerce & Food Security

