UN envoy deeply concerned by use of force to disperse protesters

July 22, 2022   02:59 pm

The United Nations Organization (UN) states that journalists and human rights defenders have a right to monitor demonstrations, and their functions should not be impeded.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hana Singer-Hamdy stated this in a tweet regarding the tense situation at the Galle Face Green early this morning (22).

Launching a pre-dawn raid, the armed forces had swept into the Galle Face protest site. Tensions escalated as the troops removed the protesters from the Presidential Secretariat premises and its vicinity.

There were also reports of assaults by the security forces on civilians. Meanwhile, nine people were arrested by the police.

She has further pointed out in the tweet that the UN is gravely concerned by the use of force to disperse the protestors.

Actions that stifle protests and the right to peaceful assembly can worsen economic and political instability in Sri Lanka, the tweet includes.

Hanaa Singer- Hamdy has also concluded that the only way forward is broad public consultations in accordance with peaceful solutions.

 

