HRCSL condemns brutal and despicable attack on peaceful protesters

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has condemned what it called the “brutal and despicable attack” by the military personnel on peaceful protesters in the vicinity of Galle Face Green early this morning (July 22).

This is a “total violation of the fundamental rights of the people by the actions of Executive,” the HRCSL said in a statement.

Launching a pre-dawn raid, the large military contingent along with the police and the STF had stormed the Galle Face protest site. Tensions escalated as the troops removed the protesters from the Presidential Secretariat premises and its vicinity.

There were also reports of assaults by the security forces on civilians. Meanwhile, nine people were arrested by the police.

The HRCSL urged the government to identify the perpetrators and take appropriate action and ensure such actions by the military or any action within the control of the state to violate the fundamental rights of the people will never occur in the future.

The commission also stated that it would conduct its own investigation to ensure that the rule of law is maintained.

With regard to the gazette notification issued by President Wickremesinghe on July 18 declaring an island-wide state of emergency, the HRCSL said that this “inappropriate” move is contrary to the rule of law.

Similarly, a nationwide state of emergency was also declared last Wednesday (July 13) after former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country and flew out to the Maldives and protesters surrounded the office of the Prime Minister.

The association denounced the continuous declaration of emergency to control/suppress the fundamental rights of the people as unconstitutional.

For this reason, the HRCSL urged the government to withdraw the declaration of emergency immediately.