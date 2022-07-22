Public awareness program on the use of fuel pass launched

A public awareness program has been launched to educate the people on the use of the National Fuel Pass.

This program is operated at district and regional centres of the National Youth Service Council and the National Youth Corps, bus stands, railway stations and filling stations.

Apart from that, the youths of the National Youth Services Council and the Youth Club Federation are conducting a door-to-door campaign to educate the public.

The QR code will be downloaded to the smartphone and those who do not own a smartphone will be provided with printed copies of the QR code to keep with them or to display on the vehicle.

It is said that more than 100,000 people have availed this service.

This new procedure was introduced as a solution to the issues in fair distribution of fuel stocks and long queues near the filling stations due to the ongoing fuel crisis in the country and to curtail the emergence of black market for fuel.