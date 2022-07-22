China extends support for new Sri Lankan President

China extends support for new Sri Lankan President

July 22, 2022   06:48 pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping says he is hopeful that Sri Lanka and China will carry forward the traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust and push forward the strategi cooperative partnership of sincere assistance and ever-lasting friendship.

He conveyed this in a letter to Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe to extend congratulations and best wishes on his new appointment.

In his letter, the Chinese President said he believes that under the leadership of his Sri Lankan counterpart, the island nation will be able to overcome temporary difficulties and advance the process of economic and social recovery.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Sri Lanka relations, and am willing to provide support and assistance to the best of my ability for you and the Sri Lankan people in your efforts.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

LIVE🔴Swearing-in of new Cabinet of Ministers

LIVE🔴Swearing-in of new Cabinet of Ministers

President Ranil's schoolmate Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as new PM

President Ranil's schoolmate Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as new PM

Clashes reported at filling stations

Clashes reported at filling stations

NCPI-based headline inflation increases further in June 2022

NCPI-based headline inflation increases further in June 2022

Predawn military raid at Galle Face take protesters by surprise

Predawn military raid at Galle Face take protesters by surprise

Latest situation at Galle Face protest site

Latest situation at Galle Face protest site