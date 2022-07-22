Nine arrested during Galle Face military raid granted bail

Nine arrested during Galle Face military raid granted bail

July 22, 2022   06:59 pm

The nine protesters, who were arrested this morning near the Galle Face protest site for allegedly causing damages to properties at the Presidential Secretariat premises, have been granted bail.

They were produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

The arrestees, including Attorney-at-Law Nuwan Bopage, were released on cash bails Rs. 10,000 each and personal bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

A tense situation was reported last night (July 21) as the armed forces stormed the protest site at the Galle Face Green to clear the Presidential Secretariat and its main entrance of demonstrators.

There were reports of civilians being assaulted by the troops as they removed the protesters from the area. Meanwhile, nine protesters were placed under arrest by the police.

