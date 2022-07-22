Three-hour power cuts imposed tomorrow

Three-hour power cuts imposed tomorrow

July 22, 2022   09:49 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of 03 hours per day for the 23rd of July. 

The power interruptions will be imposed as follows:

Groups EFGHWPQ:
One hour and 40 minutes between 10.20 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.
One hour and 20 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 7.50 p.m.

Groups ABCDRS:
One hour and 40 minutes between 2.40 p.m. and 4.50 p.m.
One hour and 20 minutes between 7.20 p.m. and 9.10 p.m.

Groups IJKLTUV:
One hour and 40 minutes between 4.20 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.
One hour and 20 minutes between 8.40 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

New Cabinet ministers take oaths before President

New Cabinet ministers take oaths before President

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.07.22

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.07.22

China extends support for new Sri Lanka President

China extends support for new Sri Lanka President

Clashes reported in parts of the country over fuel

Clashes reported in parts of the country over fuel

Views expressed on new President

Views expressed on new President

Troops storm Galle Face protest site

Troops storm Galle Face protest site

New Prime Minister's journey in active politics

New Prime Minister's journey in active politics